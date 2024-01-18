Xbox’s Avowed releases fall 2024, will let you dual-wield wands

Xbox unveiled a new look at Avowed, the next fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, during its January 18th Developer_Direct.

To start, the company confirmed a fall release window for the game; we’d previously only known it was coming sometime in 2024.

Additionally, the showcase offered a deeper dive into the gameplay of Avowed, which is set in the same universe as Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity series but plays more like The Outer Worlds. In the footage, Obsidian emphasized that players can wield a variety of weapons and magical trinkets — they’re not just locked to the swords and shields you’d expect from a Skyrim-esque fantasy RPG.

This includes old-school weapons like bows to more modern gear like pistols. Players can mix and match weapons for fun combinations; in one example, we even see the player character dual-wielding wands.

Additionally, the game will feature the branching dialogue choices that you’d expect from an Obsidian game. However, Avowed is focused on more larger open sections than one sprawling open-world.

Avowed will launch this fall on Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also be available on Game Pass on day one.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox