Here’s why Netflix isn’t making a Vision Pro app yet

Apple’s Vision Pro AR/VR headset launches on February 2nd in the U.S., but Netflix has no plans to make an app for pricey headset yet.

In an interview with Stratechery, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters explained Netflix’s reasoning, saying the device is too “subscale” at the moment.

“We have to be careful about making sure that we’re not investing in places that are not really yielding a return, and I would say we’ll see where things go with Vision Pro,” said Peters during the interview. “Certainly we’re always in discussions with Apple to try and figure that out but right now, the device is so subscale that it’s not really particularly relevant to most of our members.”

Netflix’s co-CEO certainly isn’t saying no to a Vision Pro Netflix App in the future. It sounds like, due to the Vision Pro’s limited release and availability, it’s just not on Netflix’s radar at the moment.

Peters remarked that Netflix and Apple have a history of working closely together.

“We’ve worked together for a long time, we’ve always had active discussions to how we could help each other out. Sometimes we find a great space of overlap. We can move very, very quickly. Sometimes it takes a little bit longer,” said Peters.

Netflix isn’t the only service without an app for the Vision Pro at launch, as Spotify and YouTube also won’t have a dedicated app. In order to use these services, you’ll have to use them through the Vision Pro web browser.

Apple’s Vision Pro AR/VR headset is priced at $,3500 USD (about $4,700 CAD) and launches in the U.S. on February 2nd. The device won’t be released in Canada and other regions until later this year. However, there are ways Canadians can get their hands on the device sooner.

Apple sold more headsets than expected during Vision Pro’s pre-order weekend, but the device is likely out of reach for many due to its high price tag.

Perhaps if Apple’s Vision Pro headset becomes more mainstream, we’ll start to see more third-party apps come to the device.

Source: Stratechery Via: MacRumors