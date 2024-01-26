Nintendo Switch 2 will have a bigger screen, but still LCD: report

If you were hoping Nintendo’s Switch 2 would feature OLED screen technology, you’re about to be disappointed.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, which cites Omdia analyst Hiroshi Hayase, the Switch’s successor will feature an 8-inch display and is scheduled to launch later in 2024. The current Switch features a 6.2-inch screen, the Switch Lite features a 5.5-inch screen, and the Switch OLED model includes a larger 7-inch display.

Compared to LCD, OLED tech offers deeper blacks, brighter whites and overall, more vibrant colours. When placed beside their predecessors, both the original Switch’s and Steam Deck’s displays look noticeably worse than their OLED counterparts.

While somewhat disappointing, the move back to LCD isn’t surprising given Nintendo typically aims to keep costs down with the first release of its new systems. Previous rumours have also indicated the Japanese gaming giant planned to feature an LCD screen instead of OLED in its next console.

A Game Developers Conference (GDC) study released earlier this month revealed that eight percent of developers are working on a title for “Nintendo’s Switch successor.”

The Switch 2 is expected to feature the same home console/handheld hybrid design that launched the Switch to monumental levels of popularity. The “Super Switch” will reportedly feature 4K output while docked, powered by DLSS upscaling and a more powerful chip. That said, several questions still remain about the upcoming device, including whether it will be backward compatible with original Switch titles.

Source: Bloomberg