Telus revamps Stream+ bundle with Disney+, Amazon Prime

Telus is revamping its Stream+ bundle with new services and now two tiers, giving customers a choice between a cheaper bundle with ads and a more expensive ad-free bundle.

The change is pretty significant — Stream+ is going from a bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Discovery+ to one with Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Not just Prime Video but a full-fledged Prime membership. The bundle will continue to include Telus’ TV+ offerings and ‘Telus Films & Series,’ which include Telus originals, Telus Presents and Storyhive titles.

Additionally, Telus will now offer two Stream+ plans, ‘Basic’ and ‘Premium.’ The Basic plan includes the standard ad-supported versions of Netflix and Disney+, while the ‘Premium’ version gives you Netflix Premium and Disney+ Premium.

Stream+ Basic costs $20/mo, with Telus noting that getting the equivalent Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime services without the bundle would cost $23.97/mo. Stream+ Premium costs $38/mo compared to $45.97/mo without the bundle.

It’s worth noting that Stream+ previously cost $28/mo, making the new Stream+ simultaneously cheaper and more expensive than before. Additionally, the old Stream+ price didn’t change after Apple TV+ and Discovery+ hiked prices in Canada. At the time of writing, Telus flanker brand Koodo still listed the old version of Stream+ with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Discovery+ at the $28/mo price.

Update 18/01/2024 at 4:31pm ET: Telus confirmed to MobileSyrup that the new Stream+ bundle isn’t available for Koodo customers at this time, though the company hopes to launch it “in the coming weeks.”

Additionally, existing Stream+ customers can choose to keep their current bundle at the same price or move to one of the new subscriptions to replace their current bundle.

Finally, Telus notes that customers who pre-order the new Galaxy S24 series from it can get three months of free Stream+ in addition to other pre-order bonuses.

You can learn more about Stream+ here.