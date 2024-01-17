Samsung and Google enter multi-year partnership to bring AI technology to Samsung users

Samsung is partnering with Google Cloud to bring generative AI to the Galaxy S24 series.

The lineup will use Google’s Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI to produce text, voice and image features. It will be available to users across the globe.

The partnership means the South Korean tech giant is the first to bring Gemini Pro on Vertex AI to consumers.

Gemini can understand and combine different types of information, including text, video, and code. Users can take advantage of this through “native-Samsung applications,” including Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. Gemini Pro provides Samsung with features from Google Cloud, including security and data compliance.

“With Gemini, Samsung’s developers can leverage Google Cloud’s world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge performance, and flexibility to deliver safe, reliable, and engaging generative AI-powered applications on Samsung smartphone devices,” Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, said in a press release.

With Imagen 2, users will have access to “intuitive photo-editing capabilities” on the S24’s Gallery app, under Generative Edit.

The series will also use Gemini Nano as part of the Android 14 operating system.

“After months of rigorous testing and competitive evaluation, the Google Cloud and Samsung teams worked together to deliver the best Gemini-powered AI experience on Galaxy,” Janghyun Yoon, Samsung’s corporate executive vice president, said.

The partnership will also see Samsung test Gemini Ultra, which Google describes as its “largest and most capable model for highly complex tasks.”

A joint press release from the two companies indicates the AI features will come to other Samsung devices as well. However, specific details are not available at this time.

