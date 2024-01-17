fbpx
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series will get seven years of updates

The announcement was made at the Unpacked event

Nida Zafar
Jan 17, 20241:25 PM EST 0 comments

Samsung will offer seven years of security and OS updates on the Galaxy S24 series.

“You will be able to use Galaxy devices safely and reliably for longer,” TM Roh, president and head of Samsung’s MX business, said at the 2024 Unpacked event.

“Galaxy S24 is truly the phone of the future,” Roh continued.

This is a step up from the updates under Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Series, which offers One UI upgrades for four years and security updates for five years.

Google made a similar announcement in October, noting the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro would receive seven years of OS, security and feature updates.

More to come…

For all of our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 coverage, follow this link.

