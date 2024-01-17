Samsung unveils Galaxy S24, S24+ at Unpacked, same pricing as predecessors

Samsung unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S24 and S24+ devices at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event.

In addition to the two new lower-end S24 devices, the South Korean company also announced the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you can read more about it here.

The base Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be available in ‘Onyx Black,’ ‘Marble Gray,’ ‘Cobal Violet,’ and ‘Amber Yellow’ colourways. Additionally, exclusive colourways for Samsung’s website include ‘Jade Green,’ ‘Sapphire Blue,’ and ‘Sandstone Orange.’

The two devices will be available to pre-order today and will be available for purchase starting January 31st, 2024. Find pricing for the devices below:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. Both are dynamic AMOLED 2x displays with variable 1-120Hz refresh rate and vision booster for display clarity under bright conditions.

Both devices feature the exact same triple camera setup, with a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ also feature the same 12-megapixel f/2.2 front shooter.

Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+ Display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm Weight 168g 197g Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) 50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) OS Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Battery 4000mAh 4,900 mAh Network Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM Launch Date January 17, 2024 January 17, 2024 Misc Display Galaxy S24 Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Galaxy S24+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Processor Galaxy S24 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Galaxy S24+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM Galaxy S24 8GB Galaxy S24+ 12GB Storage Galaxy S24 128GB, 256GB Galaxy S24+ 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) Galaxy S24 70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm Galaxy S24+ 75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm Weight Galaxy S24 168g Galaxy S24+ 197g Rear Facing Camera Galaxy S24 50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Galaxy S24+ 50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera Galaxy S24 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) Galaxy S24+ 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) OS Galaxy S24 Android 14, One UI 6.1 Galaxy S24+ Android 14, One UI 6.1 Battery Galaxy S24 4000mAh Galaxy S24+ 4,900 mAh Network Connectivity Galaxy S24 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Galaxy S24+ Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Sensors Galaxy S24 Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Galaxy S24+ Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Galaxy S24 Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM Galaxy S24+ Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM Launch Date Galaxy S24 January 17, 2024 Galaxy S24+ January 17, 2024 Misc Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+

The S24+ has more RAM than the S24, but the latter is available in more storage variants. The S24 is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, all with 8GB RAM. The S24+, on the other hand, is available only in 256GB and 512GB variants, but with higher 12GB RAM.

The Galaxy S24+ also features a 4,900mAh battery, which is 22.5 percent bigger than the Galaxy S24’s 4,000mAh battery. Both devices feature fast wireless charging 2.0, alongside wireless powershare.

The two devices will come with Android 14 with OneUI 6.1 on top, and offer Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi direct Bluetooth, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

For all of our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 coverage, follow this link.

