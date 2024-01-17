Samsung unveils Galaxy S24, S24+ at Unpacked, same pricing as predecessors

Samsung unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S24 and S24+ devices at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event.
In addition to the two new lower-end S24 devices, the South Korean company also announced the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you can read more about it here.
The base Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be available in ‘Onyx Black,’ ‘Marble Gray,’ ‘Cobal Violet,’ and ‘Amber Yellow’ colourways. Additionally, exclusive colourways for Samsung’s website include ‘Jade Green,’ ‘Sapphire Blue,’ and ‘Sandstone Orange.’
The two devices will be available to pre-order today and will be available for purchase starting January 31st, 2024. Find pricing for the devices below:
Galaxy S24
- 128GB model: $1,099.99
- 256GB model: $1,179.99
Galaxy S24+
The Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. Both are dynamic AMOLED 2x displays with variable 1-120Hz refresh rate and vision booster for display clarity under bright conditions.
Both devices feature the exact same triple camera setup, with a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ also feature the same 12-megapixel f/2.2 front shooter.
Galaxy S24
Galaxy S24+
Display
Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak)
Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak)
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM
8GB
12GB
Storage
128GB, 256GB
256GB, 512GB
Dimensions (in.)
70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm
75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm
Weight
168g
197g
Rear Facing Camera
50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)
12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)
OS
Android 14, One UI 6.1
Android 14, One UI 6.1
Battery
4000mAh
4,900 mAh
Network Connectivity
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct,
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Sensors
Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM
Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM
Launch Date
January 17, 2024
January 17, 2024
Misc
The S24+ has more RAM than the S24, but the latter is available in more storage variants. The S24 is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, all with 8GB RAM. The S24+, on the other hand, is available only in 256GB and 512GB variants, but with higher 12GB RAM.
The Galaxy S24+ also features a 4,900mAh battery, which is 22.5 percent bigger than the Galaxy S24’s 4,000mAh battery. Both devices feature fast wireless charging 2.0, alongside wireless powershare.
The two devices will come with Android 14 with OneUI 6.1 on top, and offer Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi direct Bluetooth, and IP68 water and dust resistance.
For all of our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 coverage, follow this link.
