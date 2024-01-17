Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Live Translate can translate phone calls in real-time

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was officially announced, and many AI features were showcased during Samsung’s Unpacked event.

One of the new phone’s most interesting and handy AI features is Live Translate. The feature will allow users to communicate in various languages within Samsung’s native phone app — no third-party app is required.

“The Galaxy S24 Series makes it easier to defy language barriers. With Live Translate, users can chat with a student or colleague in various languages or book a reservation while on vacation in another country,” Samsung said.

This means Live Translate will deliver two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls. This feature has the potential to make travelling and communicating with others in different languages much easier.

It’s not just phone calls, either. With the Interpreter feature, live conversations can be translated instantaneously. Through a split-screen view on the phone, people standing opposite each other speaking two languages can read a live text transcription of what the other person said. Interpreter works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. During our hands-on experience with the S24 series, we learned that the Interpreter feature supports complete translation on-device for 13 languages, including French, Spanish, English, and Korean.

The Galaxy AI built into Samsung’s keyboard can also automatically translate text messages and emails.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available for pre-order with a launch date of January 31st. The Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $1,099.99. The Galaxy S24+ starts at $1,399.99, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,799.99. Follow this link to look at all models and their pricing in Canada.

Image credit: Samsung