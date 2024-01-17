Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra says goodbye to 10x optical zoom, hello to 5x

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was recently revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event. The phone features a suite of new features, with AI taking the stage front and centre.

An interesting difference in cameras between the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra, has been confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, while the Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra sports a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Why the change, you may ask? It could be because of AI. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series features the ProVisual Engine, a suite of AI-powered tools that are supposed to “transform image capturing abilities” and “maximize creative freedom.”

Samsung says the “Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50-megapixel sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom from levels 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x magnification thanks to its Adaptive Pixel Sensor.” Put another way, the S24 Ultra now uses sensor cropping to get 10x zoom from the 5x lens.

It’s unclear what exactly the difference between the 10x optical zoom on the S23 Ultra and the 5x optical zoom S24 Ultra will look like. The 50-megapixel camera on the new S24 Ultra has a wider aperture and larger sensor size than the S23 Ultra. This could mean that photos will capture more light and detail and still offer 10x zoom with little decline in quality. Once the phone is available, we will know better how these two cameras compare.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available for pre-order with a launch date of January 31st. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,799.99. The Galaxy S24+ starts at $1,399.99, and the Galaxy S24 starts at $1,099.99. Follow this link to look at all models and their pricing in Canada.

For all of our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 coverage, follow this link.

Image credit: Samsung