Apple’s Vision Pro app store is rolling out now

Apple has debuted the Vision Pro’s App Store alongside the Vision Pro, as the augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset’s February 2nd U.S. release date fast approaches.

Developers can now release visionOS apps for the headset, resulting in them appearing in the Vision Pro App Store. The store will feature apps specifically designed for the Vision Pro headset and iOS apps that can run on the headset in 2D mode. While consumers don’t have access to the headset yet, reviewers who receive the device ahead of time can try out different apps available on the Vision Pro.

Most apps will be compatible with the Vision Pro without the developers needing to take any action. Apps on the iOS App Store should soon list whether they are compatible with the Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro is expected to sell out when it launches in the U.S. The headset won’t be available in Canada until late 2024. Pre-orders for the Vision Pro for U.S. customers start this Friday at 8am ET/5am PT.

The Vision Pro costs $3,499 USD (about $4,685 CAD) in the United States.

Source: MacRumors, 9to5Mac