Advil’s ‘Head Settings’ will recommend best options to avoid headaches while gaming

Advil Canada has unveiled ‘Head Settings,’ a new set of guidelines that aims to advise people on which settings to select to avoid headaches when playing video games.

To develop Head Settings, Advil partnered with cognitive scientist Dr. Séamas Weech and pro gamer Michael Tash and conducted a qualitative study to gauge optimal settings for gamers with head pain.

Overall, the team produced seven guides based on different gaming genres: ‘First-Person Perspective,’ ‘Action RPGs,’ ‘Third Person Perspective,’ ‘MOBAs (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena),’ ‘Role-Playing Games,’ ‘Sports,’ and ‘Racing.’

These include specific suggestions for a variety of parameters, including what to choose for head bob, font size, camera shake, anti-aliasing, max frame rate, particle effects, distortion, depth of field and more.

All seven Head Settings guides can be viewed here.

Image credit: Advil Canada

Source: Advil Canada