fbpx
Gaming

Advil’s ‘Head Settings’ will recommend best options to avoid headaches while gaming

Developed in partnership with cognitive scientist Dr. Séamas Weech and pro gamer Michael Tash

Bradly Shankar
Jan 16, 20247:04 PM EST 0 comments

Advil Canada has unveiled ‘Head Settings,’ a new set of guidelines that aims to advise people on which settings to select to avoid headaches when playing video games.

To develop Head Settings, Advil partnered with cognitive scientist Dr. Séamas Weech and pro gamer Michael Tash and conducted a qualitative study to gauge optimal settings for gamers with head pain.

Overall, the team produced seven guides based on different gaming genres: ‘First-Person Perspective,’ ‘Action RPGs,’ ‘Third Person Perspective,’ ‘MOBAs (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena),’ ‘Role-Playing Games,’ ‘Sports,’ and ‘Racing.’

These include specific suggestions for a variety of parameters, including what to choose for head bob, font size, camera shake, anti-aliasing, max frame rate, particle effects, distortion, depth of field and more. Advil Head Settings

All seven Head Settings guides can be viewed here.

Image credit: Advil Canada

Source: Advil Canada

Related Articles

Resources

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late January, early February

Gaming

Square Enix’s Splatoon-like Foamstars launches next month on PlayStation Plus

Gaming

Big Final Fantasy VII Rebirth update includes new trailer, gameplay and screenshots

Gaming

Ubisoft+ rebrands alongside lower-cost PC membership option

Comments