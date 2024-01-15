Tesla could be making a ‘Cyberhammer’ for working out

Tesla, known for its electric vehicle lineup like the recently released Cybertruck, may enter the fitness business with the ‘Cyberhammer.’

First reported by Electrek, Tesla has filed for a ‘Cyberhammer’ trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

In the image seen below from the USPTO website, the ‘Cyberhammer’ trademark was filed for “Exercise equipment, namely, gym hammer for fitness purposes.”

This indicates that the Cyberhammer could be an exercise sledgehammer. If you have ever done or seen a video of a sledgehammer workout before, you can see that they are quite intense full-body workouts. If you’ve ever wanted to do a sledgehammer exercise or dreamed about doing one with a Cybertruck-inspired sledgehammer, you might soon be able to do just that.

There is no official image of the Cyberhammer yet, but @DriveTeslaca on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted an image from the Cybertruck delivery event of what the Cyberhammer could potentially look like:

Tesla filed a trademark application for a ‘Cyberhammer’ on January 10. Covers “exercise equipment, namely, gym hammers for fitness purposes.” Here’s what it looks like when we spotted it at the Cybertruck delivery event https://t.co/jlChCaLCvV pic.twitter.com/dj35NbPHkE — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) January 11, 2024

There’s no official word on the pricing or availability of the Cyberhammer as it’s currently just in the trademark pending stage. It’s also unclear if this product will ever see the light of the day or be what we think it is. Current exercise sledgehammers for sale on the market from Canadian-founded Synergree Fitness range from $55 CAD to $160 CAD, depending on the hammer’s weight.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has released merchandise that mirrors its cars. In 2021, they also released the ‘Cyberwhistle, ‘ a Cybertruck-looking whistle that costs approximately $64 CAD. In 2018, Elon Musk’s other company, the Boring Company, also made a sold-out flamethrower.

If the Cyberhammer becomes a reality, Tesla fans seeking the product might make it sell out quickly.

Source: Electrek and USPTO