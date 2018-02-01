Elon Musk made $10 million USD from selling 20,000 flamethrowers

If you wanted to nab one of Elon Musk’s Boring Company flamethrowers, you’re out of luck because they’re all sold out.
Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company, sold all 20,000 Boring Company flamethrowers last night. Selling the flamethrowers for $500 USD ($617 CAD) a piece means that Musk amassed $10 million ($12,318 million CAD) from his weird flamethrower sale.
All flamethrowers will ship with a complimentary boring fire extinguisher
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018
Fire extinguishers were also on sale, but according to a tweet from Musk the company had a change of heart and plans on giving a complimentary extinguisher to everyone who purchased a flamethrower.
Pre-orders for the flamethrowers began this past Saturday. The Boring Company says the flamethrowers will begin shipping in the spring.
Source: Elon Musk
Comments