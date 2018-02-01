News
Elon Musk made $10 million USD from selling 20,000 flamethrowers

Feb 1, 2018

10:21 AM EST

6 comments

The Boring Company

If you wanted to nab one of Elon Musk’s Boring Company flamethrowers, you’re out of luck because they’re all sold out.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company, sold all 20,000 Boring Company flamethrowers last night. Selling the flamethrowers for $500 USD ($617 CAD) a piece means that Musk amassed $10 million ($12,318 million CAD) from his weird flamethrower sale.

Fire extinguishers were also on sale, but according to a tweet from Musk the company had a change of heart and plans on giving a complimentary extinguisher to everyone who purchased a flamethrower.

Pre-orders for the flamethrowers began this past Saturday. The Boring Company says the flamethrowers will begin shipping in the spring.

Source: Elon Musk

Comments

  • It’s Me

    This is how the gene pool self-corrects.

    • TechRanger

      You have to admit…they are pretty cool…who wouldn’t want to play with one… especially for $600CAD!
      It’s like kids at a campfire…except at the big kid level!!
      It’s just a good thing nobody will have one in time for the Superbowl Celebration Rampage!!!
      But…if ever the Zombie Apocalypse happens…
      …and No…I didn’t buy one! 🙁

    • It’s Me

      I think back to grade school when I ran into a group of kids running out of the local park. They’d been playing with cans of hairspray and a small fire. Seeing the one that had lost his eyebrows still haunts me today…

      😉

    • h2oflyer

      Yes…..been there done that. Hairspray and a cigarette lighter were a dangerous combination.

    • Rev0lver

      Unless innocent bystanders are killed.

      Honestly, PT Musk becomes more of a caricature of a supervillain every day.

    • It’s Me

      True.