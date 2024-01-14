Are you excited about Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series?

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series will launch next week on January 17th, and as always, MobileSyrup will have hands-on coverage alongside pricing and Canadian availability. However, we want to know if you’re excited about Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

On a hardware level, I’ve definitely been more excited about other devices. However, I’m looking forward to learning more about Galaxy AI, Samsung’s Cloud-based on-device AI. I’m curious to learn how the South Korean tech giant implements this technology in its Bixby voice assistant.

According to previous leaks, users will be able to have more fluid conversations with Bixby. AI will also help with zooming in on a target in the camera app and provide real-time translation while you’re on phone calls.

As I’m more interested in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I’m curious to see if the high-end smartphone’s rumoured 50-megapixel 5x optical zoom can hold its ground against the 10-megapixel 10x zoom that Samsung featured in previous flagships. If you want to learn more about the S24 Ultra alongside the S24 and S24+, check out our ‘What to Expect’ guide.

Let us know in the comments below if you’re hyped for the Galaxy S24 series.