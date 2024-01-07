Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Unpacked event

Like every year, Samsung has announced that it will unveil its new S series smartphones at an upcoming Unpacked keynote set for January 17th at 1pm ET/10am PT in San Jose, California. The presentation will stream on the South Korean tech giant’s website and YouTube channel.

During the keynote, we expect to catch a glimpse of Samsung’s frequently leaked Galaxy S24 series.

Who’s ready for a new era of mobile?! #SamsungUnpacked is going to be epic. Don’t miss out. ❤️ to follow along for a never-before-seen debut. pic.twitter.com/EImcAXmq6s — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 2, 2024

Below is everything we know about the S24 line so far.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung’s event will feature the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and the smaller Galaxy S24. Like past years, the S24 series will sport a candy bar design, with the S24 Ultra also offering the iconic S Pen. The main highlight of Samsung’s new series will be ‘Galaxy AI,’ which reportedly touts new features related to on-device and cloud-based AI.

Watching movies with Galaxy S24 Ultra pic.twitter.com/bqG2pLUHeL — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2023

Here are some of the specs we expect to see in Samsung’s 2024 Ultra flagship:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Titanium frame

Android 14, One UI 6

12GB of RAM

256GB of storage, 512GB of storage, 1TB of storage

6.8-inch, 1440 x 3080-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

IP68 water/dust resistant

Stylus 9ms latency, Bluetooth integration

200-megapixel, 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) 5x optical zoom, 10-megapixel f/2.4 (telephoto) 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel f/2.2 120-degree ultrawide — some rumours indicate that it’ll sport 10x zoom still, but it remains unclear

12-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera

8K video recording at 24fps, 4K video recording at 120fps

5,000mAh battery

45W fast charging

Galaxy S24/S24+

Galaxy S24+，Galaxy S24 Ultra

If you can only choose one, which one do you choose? pic.twitter.com/dGIcTQ6DDk — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2023

Samsung’s event will also feature the Galaxy S24 and S24+, offering lower specs than the higher-end Ultra variant.

Here’s what we expect to see from the S23 and S23+:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Android 14, One UI 6.1

8GB of RAM (S24 only)

12GB of RAM (S24+ only)

128GB of storage (S24 only) , 256GB of storage, 512GB of storage (S24+ only)

, 256GB of storage, 512GB of storage 6.7-inch, 1440 x 3088-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ (S24+)

6.2-inch, 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ (S24)

IP68 water/dust resistant

50-megapixel, 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel

8K video recording at 24fps, 4K video recording at 30/60fps

10-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera

4,900mAh battery (S24+)

4,000mAh battery (S24)

15W wired charging

Galaxy S24：70.6mm x 147mm x 7.6mm ​ 168g

iPhone15 Pro：70.6mm x 146.6mm x 8.25mm ​ 187g pic.twitter.com/ls8nT2OeOF — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2023

Galaxy AI

Samsung will reportedly push its upcoming Galaxy AI platform with its new handsets.

According to leaks, Galaxy AI will let users zoom in closer with AI, which is likely why Samsung is rumoured to have removed the S23 Ultra’s 10x optical zoom and replaced it with a 5x zoom lens. The company has reportedly said the Galaxy S24 series will be the ‘smartest AI phone’ on the market. Further, it will lift features from AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard in addition to text-to-image generation through generative AI.

The company plans to improve its virtual assistant, Bixby, with more natural conversational skills. Samsung will also reportedly launch Live Translate Call, a personal translator feature.

Unfortunately, some rumours point to AI features not working when the device is offline.

On January 17th, MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Samsung’s event, bringing you all the Galaxy S24 series news, including hands-on impressions of all the devices.

Source: Samsung, GSMArena, SamMobile, @Universeice