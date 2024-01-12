Samsung S24 series’ Galaxy AI rumoured to feature webpage summarization

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is launching on January 17th, but as always, the rumour mill keeps churning.

This time, we have a leak from Alvin (@sondesix) on X (formerly Twitter). While I’m not aware of Alvin’s track record regarding accuracy, this leak seems very believable.

Galaxy AI is also integrated into Samsung Keyboard and Samsung Notes on the Galaxy S24 series. 👀 This one person who tried the S24 has always used GBoard, but they're willing to switch to Samsung Keyboard just because of those features. Some of the new features on Samsung… pic.twitter.com/xl57wljONc — Alvin (@sondesix) January 11, 2024

According to Alvin, Galaxy AI, Samsung’s cloud-based and on-device AI, will be able to summarize webpages, assist with tone detection and switch sentences to offer different tones. There will reportedly be five tones, including professional and casual. Emojis can be included, but this seems to be a Samsung Keyboard feature.

You’ll also be able to scribble down notes in Samsung Notes and translate them into a professional email.

As the S24 series will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it makes sense that the handset will sport these AI capabilities.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will allow for text, voice and image inputs to form creative content and intelligent responses and feature support for multi-modal generative AI models, such as an AI assistant based on Meta Llama 2.

You can learn more about the upcoming Galaxy S24 series here.

Source: @sondesix Via: Android Authority