Lock screen widgets could return with Android 15

It looks like Android is bringing back lock screen widgets with the launch of Android 15. It’s been a while since Android had them, with the feature being killed off back when Android 5.0 Lollipop was released.

However, with Apple introducing lock screen widgets with iOS 15 and Android 14 offering customizable lock screen shortcuts and clock styles, it makes sense that lock screen widgets would be on the way.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), was able to add widgets for Google Calendar, Google Clock and the Google App. However, Rahman also suggests that this feature could be limited to the Pixel Tablet and isn’t sure if all of these widgets will be placed on the lock screen.

Rahman says that ‘At a Glance’ could be how lock screen widgets return to Android. However, since At a Glance isn’t a widget but rather a “custom element behaving like a widget,” according to developer Kieron Quinn, it’s unclear if it will work for adjusting your own lock screen widgets.

Source: @MishaalRahman, Android Authority