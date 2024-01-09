Xbox will reveal first Indiana Jones gameplay later this month

Xbox has announced the return of its Developer_Direct showcase on January 18th, promising looks at several upcoming games. Introduced last year, the Developer_Direct promises extensive looks at a small handful of games, rather than the Nintendo Direct-style showcases that feature dozens.

Most notably, the next Developer_Direct will debut the first gameplay trailer for the untitled Indiana Jones game from Machine Games, the studio behind Wolfenstein. It was announced in a vague CG trailer two years ago but no footage has been revealed since. Machine Games will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the setting and story as part of a larger 10-minute segment on the game.

Outside of Indiana Jones, the Developer_Direct will feature the following games:

Avowed — Obsidian (The Outer Worlds) will offer a deeper dive into the gameplay of its latest RPG. The game is set to launch sometime this year, so we may get a release date during the showcase.

Ara: History Untold — The leads of Oxide Games (a new studio founded by Civilization veterans) will detail their latest strategy RPG and unveil new gameplay.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II — Ninja Theory will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its long-awaited Hellblade sequel. The game was first unveiled way back in 2019, so hopefully, we’ll finally get a release date in the Developer_Direct.

Xbox says no updates on Activision Blizzard games will be revealed during the Developer_Direct. Instead, fans can expect updates from those respective teams “later this year.”

The Developer_Direct will take place on Thursday, January 18th at 3pm ET/12pm PT. You can tune in via Xbox’s Twitch and YouTube channels or Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Following the presentation, ZeniMax Online Studios will host the standalone ‘The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal,’ showcasing the MMORPG’s upcoming content.

The first-ever Developer_Direct was held last year as a new presentation format for Xbox. Outside of updates on the likes of Redfall and Forza Motorsport, Xbox also revealed and released Hi-Fi Rush on the same day, which ended up being one of 2023’s most acclaimed games. It remains to be seen whether Xbox has any surprises in store for this next Developer_Direct beyond what it’s already mentioned.

Image credit: Lucasfilm

Source: Xbox