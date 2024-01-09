fbpx
News

Duolingo parts ways with contractors as it relies on AI to create content

Duolingo uses AI in several user-facing features

Nida Zafar
Jan 9, 202411:08 AM EST 0 comments

Language learning app Duolingo has cut 10 percent of its contractors in favour of AI tools, Bloomberg reports.

“We just no longer need as many people to do the type of work some of these contractors were doing,” a spokesperson told the publication. “Part of that could be attributed to AI.” It’s not entirely clear what work the contractors did.

CEO Luis von Ahn told shareholders in November the company is using AI to create new content “dramatically faster,” Bloomberg notes. The platform also uses the technology in user-facing features, such as creating the voices users come across in the app. AI is also used through Duolingo Max, a premium subscription that includes a chatbot.

The spokesperson further told the publication the reduction doesn’t mean the company is replacing employees with AI, pointing out that full-time employees and contractors use AI in their daily work.

Image credit: Shutterstock 

Source: Bloomberg

