Vidéotron flanker brand Fizz is now available in Victoria and Abbotsford

Fizz is now available in Victoria and Abbotsford, B.C.

The expansion comes nearly a month after the Vidéotron flanker brand’s beta launch in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.

“We are happy to allow more people to experience Fizz, an entirely different breed of wireless carrier that goes above and beyond to spoil its tight-knit community of members with game-changing benefits,” Pierre Karl Péladeau, the CEO of Québecor, Fizz’s parent company, said in a press release.

Residents can access a 40GB plan for $4/month during the beta test period, which is 90 percent off from the typical $40/month price tag. The discount will apply for six months.

More information is available on Fizz’s website.

Image credit: Fizz