Freedom upgrades $99/50GB prepaid plan customers to nationwide network

Freedom Mobile has given its $99/50GB prepaid plan customers an upgrade.

According to posts shared on RedFlagDeals (RFD), the plan now includes nationwide coverage.

When Freedom rolled out the plan under its holiday deals last year, it only offered coverage in the “Freedom Network,” limiting service to the provider’s own network. At the time, Shaw owned the service provider.

Under nationwide coverage, customers travelling outside of Freedom’s footprint can automatically connect to cellular services through partner networks.

“As our way of saying thank you for being a Freedom Mobile customer, we’ve upgraded you to nationwide talk & text & data, at no additional cost to you! This means your plan now gives you access to calls & texts & data on the nationwide network across Canada,” the message, as shared on RFD, reads.

Users note they were notified through SMS and that the upgrade is only available to existing plan members.

You can find Freedom’s latest Boxing Week deals here.

Source: RedFlagDeals