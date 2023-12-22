fbpx
News

This week’s top tech news: Boxing Week deals are here and Beeper is done

Sign up for Antenna to get the week's top tech news delivered right to your inbox

Jonathan Lamont
Dec 22, 20233:44 PM EST 0 comments

This week’s Antenna newsletter brings all the hot Boxing Week tech deals we could find, along with a few key stories ahead of the holidays. And a reminder that there won’t be a newsletter next week — we’ll see you again in the new year.

 

Check out the top tech news below, or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

 

 
 
December 22, 2023 View online
 
 
 
 
 
MobileSyrup ANTENNA - Get the Signal
 
 
 
Happy Holidays from Antenna! This will be the last newsletter for 2023 -- we're taking a break next week, and we'll see you in the new year. We've got a packed final newsletter for you with all the hot Boxing Week deals.

Before we get into the deals, there are a few top news items to highlight:

Apple no longer sells the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the U.S. due to a patent dispute.

Tesla reportedly knew about faulty parts in its vehicles, but blamed customers anyway.

Beeper gave up on iMessage for Android. "We can't win."

Read on for the hottest Boxing Week tech deals in Canada.
 
 
These are Canadian retailers’ top Boxing Day 2023 tech deals
This is MobileSyrup's ultimate list of Boxing Day 2023 deals. Check it out for discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, games, consoles, computers, accessories and more.

Read more
 
 
MobileSyrup’s top 10 games of 2023
Developers released an almost unprecedented number of quality games this year amid a staggering number of layoffs. Read more
 
‘We can’t win.’ Beeper gives up on iMessage on Android
Beeper's CEO said it's "unsustainable" for the company to keep trying to fix iMessage when Apple breaks it. Read more
 
 
 
Top Boxing Week Deals
 
Walmart Canada launches its Boxing Week deals
The promotion is live now and ends on December 27th.
Get it now
Nintendo’s Boxing Week 2023 deals bring back Smash Bros. Switch bundle, $30 off games
The House of Mario is offering a remix of Black Friday deals to close out the year.
Get it now
Here are GameStop Canada’s Boxing Day 2023 deals
Not as good as what was offered for Black Friday, but there are still some decent promos here.
Get it now
 
 
These are the best carrier Boxing Week deals so far
Several providers are offering the Pixel 7 or Pixel 8 for free. Check out more carrier highlights below.
 
 
 
Public Mobile launches $24/4GB plan, won’t run holiday freebies this year
Public's $24/4GB plan joins other offers, like its $50/100GB 5G plan.
Rogers, Koodo launch $55/70GB 5G Boxing Week plans
Thanks to a free perk option, Koodo's plan can actually get faster data speeds than the Rogers plan.
Virgin Plus reportedly offering some existing customers $39.99/60GB 5G plan
Virgin customers should check their accounts for some of these excellent plans.
 
 
 
 
Insta   Twitter   Facebook   YouTube
 
 
Please add info@mobilesyrup to your address book to ensure our emails reach your inbox. If you received this email from a friend and would like to subscribe to our email list, click here.

If you’d like to stop getting emails, you can unsubscribe | Read our privacy policy ©2023 Mobile Syrup.
99 Atlantic Avenue, 4th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3J8. All rights reserved

View this email in your browser
 
MobileSyrup
 
 

Related Articles

News

Google Messages Magic Composer launches internationally: report

News

Rogers offers Fido customers $0 iPhone 15, $50 100GB plan to switch providers

Deals

Here are some of the best Boxing Day 2023 gaming deals

Business

Québecor asks CRTC to intervene on Bell’s alleged network access delay

Comments