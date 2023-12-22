fbpx
Rogers offers Fido customers $0 iPhone 15, $50 100GB plan to switch providers

Both Rogers and Fido use the same network, but Fido doesn't offer 5G plans

Nida Zafar
Dec 22, 20233:57 PM EST 0 comments

Rogers is offering Fido customers an iPhone 15 for as low as $0/ month if they leave its flanker brand behind.

The Boxing Week offer is only available to existing Fido customers and needs to be paired with a 100GB plan for $50/month, which is better than what Rogers is offering on its website. At the time of writing, Rogers’ $50/month mobile-only plan only comes with 60GB of data.

The offer also includes 1000 international long-distance minutes to select countries.

A screenshot of the promotion is included below:

According to the banner, the offer is only available in-store. The device requires financing and must be returned within two years. It also requires an “eligible trade-in.” While it’s unclear what devices would qualify, the iPhone 13 could be a possibility. According to its website, Rogers is offering its customers an iPhone 15 for $0/month if they trade in the iPhone 13.

MobileSyrup’s round-up of the best carrier Boxing Week deals can be found here. All of our Boxing Week carrier coverage is available here. Follow this link for our round-up of Canadian retailer boxing day deals.

