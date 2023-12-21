Apple’s last-ditch effort to stop Apple Watch sales ban fails

Apple’s final attempt to delay the Apple Watch Series 9/Apple Watch Ultra 2’s impending U.S. import and sales band has failed.

In a recent filing, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) denied Apple’s motion to stay the ban while the company appealed the initial ruling.

“For the reasons discussed in the Commission Opinion issued concurrently herewith, the Commission has determined to deny Apple’s motion to stay the remedial orders pending appeal and/or in light of a potential government shutdown,” reads the ITC’s filing (via The Verge).

The patent dispute case with Masimo is under a 60-day Presidential Review period ending next week. If U.S. President Joe Biden doesn’t veto the International Trade Committee’s (ITC) recent decision in Masimo’s favour, Apple will be forced to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Ahead of this ruling, Apple has opted to stop selling both smartwatch models on its website on December 21st and at its retail locations on December 24th. At the core of the patent dispute are the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2’s Sp02 sensors. Some reports indicate Apple is attempting to circumvent this incoming ban through a software update.

The ban will only affect the U.S. market and third-party retailers will still be able to sell both Apple watch models until their stock runs out.

Via: The Verge