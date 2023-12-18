Gboard is rolling out stylus handwriting support tablets and foldables

Back in August, it was announced that Google was working on a feature that would make writing on the Pixel Tablet even more convenient with handwriting recognition.

Google’s Pixel Tablet supports the use of USI 2.0 styluses, which means you can use any stylus pen for Chromebooks and Android tablets to write or draw on its screen. Users could use a stylus for drawing and note-taking but not for text input. However, Google is now bridging the gap and rolling out handwriting recognition for Gboard on Android tablets and foldables.

The feature was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police). It allows users to write with a stylus in any text field, and Gboard converts the handwritten text to typed-in text.

Gboard's new stylus handwriting feature isn't exclusive to the Pixel Tablet, or tablets in general, as it's also rolled out to my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5! https://t.co/VvYxkB06c5 pic.twitter.com/bZr6Jt1fwP — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 17, 2023

With the feature, users can not just write text but also perform actions like deleting, inserting a new line, or joining words with simple gestures. For example, scribbling over text automatically deletes it from the text field.

Gboard will also let you customize the writing speed and the stroke width, and also teach you how to use the above-mentioned gestures.

Further, the feature isn’t limited to tablets. It also works on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, which supports the S Pen stylus. It’s currently unclear if the feature works on other foldables too.

The feature is currently rolling out in Gboard.

Image credit: Mishaal Rahman

Source: Mishaal Rahman Via: AndroidPolice