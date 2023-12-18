Save big on PC gear at Canada Computers Boxing Week sale

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC setup this holiday season, Canada Computers’ Boxing Week sale might be of interest to you.

The retailer has discounts on tech from brands like Corsair, Logitech, Razer, Asus, Samsung, Sennheiser and more.

Check out some of the highlights from the sale below:

CORSAIR Gaming M65 PRO RGB FPS Gaming Mouse Black, Backlit RGB LED, 12000 DPI, Optical (CH-9300011-NA): $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

LOGITECH G213 Prodigy RGB Wired Gaming Keyboard with 16.8 Million Lighting Colors (920-008083): $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

RAZER Sphex V2 Gaming Mouse Mat (RZ02-01940100-R3U1): $4.99 (regularly $19.99)

RAZER Kiyo Stream Webcam with Illumination – 1080p @ 30fps – 720p @ 60fps – 4 MP – 2688 x 1520 still image (RZ19-02320100-R3U1): $79.99 (regularly $129.99)

CORSAIR Strafe RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Cherry MX Red Switches (CH-9104110-NA): $129.99 (regularly $219.99)

ASUS ROG Strix XG49WCR 49-inch 5120 x 1440 Ultra-wide Curved HDR 165 hz, 1ms, height Adjustable Gaming Monitor: $999.99 (regularly $1,349.99)

GIGABYTE G5 KF Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Intel i7-12650H GeForce RTX 4060 16GB 512GB SSD Windows 11 Home, G5 KF5-G3US353SH: $1,099 (regularly $1,499)

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Overclocked 6GB – 1845 MHz Boost, 14002 MHz Memory – HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.4, DVI-D – TUF-GTX1660S-O6G-GAMING): $199.88 (regularly $449.88)

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Gaming Graphics Card (PCIe 4.0, 12GB GDDR6X, HDMI 2.1a, DisplayPort 1.4a) ROG-STRIX-RTX4070TI-O12G-GAMING: $1,249 (regularly $1,499)

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor IPS QHD 2560×1440 165Hz 1ms HDR10 FreeSync Premium Height Adjustable LS27AG500PNXZA: $329.99 (regularly $499.99)

SENNHEISER HD 450BT Around Ear Wireless Headphone, Black – Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, aptX LL and AAC – Active Noise Cancellation – 30-hour playtime: $129.99 (regularly $229.99)

Corsair 4000D Airflow Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case w/ Teak Front Panel, Black: $119.99 (regularly $149.99)

ASUS ROG Keris P509 Gaming Mouse – Optical – Cable – Black – 1 Pack – USB 2.0 Type A – 16000 dpi – Scroll Wheel – 7 Programmable Button(s) – Right-handed Only: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

LOGITECH Pop Keys – Blast Yellow: $59.99 (regularly $129.99)

LOGITECH Pop Mouse – Blast Yellow: $19.99 (regularly $49.99)

Find all of Canada Computers’ Boxing Week promotions here.

