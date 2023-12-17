What were your favourite games of 2023?

2023 has been a phenomenal year for gaming, with several titles that blew my mind regarding story and gameplay.

With so many great games this year, the judging committee at The Game Awards likely had difficulty picking the winner, which ended up being Baldur’s Gate 3 (although it wasn’t the clear ‘Game of the Year’ winner for everyone). I’m sure a lot of people had more fun playing Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and more.

With that said, this week’s community question is: what was your favourite game of the year? Most of the MobileSyrup team listed their top three video games of the year below:

Brad Shankar

Jon Lamont

Lies of P

Starfield

(Jon didn’t play any other games from 2023 but got really into Dune Spice Wars)

Patrick O’Rouke

Halo Infinite

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Starfield

(Patrick has really been enjoying Death Stranding, but that game didn’t release this year)

Karandeep Singh:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

(Karandeep didn’t play any other games from 2023, but he got into God of War: Ragnarök)

Brad Bennett

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hogwarts Legacy

Dean Daley:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Lies of P

Let us know what your favourite 2023 games are in the comments below.

Brad Shankar is working on a more comprehensive list of MobileSyrup‘s top games of the year that will be published soon.

Image credit: PlayStation