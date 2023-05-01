The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has reportedly leaked online ahead of release

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been leaked on the internet, according to various reports. Footage of the hotly anticipated game, including its opening scenes, has allegedly begun floating around social media.

It’s unclear how much information will be available online once the dust settles. If the entire game ROM is out there in the wild, it won’t take long for it to be playable on PC via emulation. If this is the case, it’s likely Nintendo’s lawyers will spring into action.

Back in February, an art book for the game leaked online, but no major story elements were spoiled. This new leak comes only 10 days before the title officially hits store shelves.

Fans were treated to the game’s final pre-launch trailer a couple of weeks back, though Nintendo, for its part, has remained rather tight-lipped on most details.

The latest Zelda title is far from the first Nintendo Switch game to leak before release. 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaked days before launch, as did 2022’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially launches on the Nintendo Switch on May 12th. The game has been confirmed to cost $90 in Canada, making it the most expensive first-party Switch title to date.

If you don’t mind spoilers, and you know where to look, the leaks are available on Reddit.

Image credit: Nintendo