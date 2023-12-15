Google is reportedly working on advanced AI Assistant called Pixie for Pixel 9

Google Assistant is getting an overhaul.

According to a report from The Information, the Pixel 9 will sport a more sophisticated Android AI assistant. This AI will be based on the Gemini large language model, allowing it to perform complex and multimodal tasks, such as giving a person directions to something they photographed on their phone.

The new assistant will be exclusive to the Pixel devices and use data from Google services like Gmail and Maps. Its access to these Google services will allow the Assistant to offer a more personalized version, says the report.

It looks like smartphone makers are racing to launch a device with the best AI. Google recently revealed its Gemini AI, which is poised to compete with GPT-4, and is the company’s most capable model.

Samsung is also looking to push the capabilities with AI with an upgraded version of Bixby for its Galaxy S24 series.

Source: The Information Via: Engadget