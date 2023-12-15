fbpx
Barbie is now streaming on Crave in Canada

The critically-acclaimed movie features notable Canadian actors like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Michael Cera

Dean Daley
Dec 15, 20235:24 PM EST 0 comments

The hilarious Barbie movie is now available to stream on Bell-owned Crave.

Crave subscription costs $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOSAndroid, Apple TV and more.

The Barbie movie stars notable Canadian actors like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Michael Cera, alongside Ncgui Gatwa, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, John Cena, America Ferrera, and, of course, Margot Robbie as the classic Barbie.

Other blockbusters hitting Crave this month include Gran Turismo, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Venom and more. For a complete list of all the content hitting Crave in December, follow this link.

Image credit: Crave

