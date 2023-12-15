Bell and Telus customers can access cellular services at all TTC stations

Bell and Telus customers can now talk, text, and scroll in all TTC subway stations and tunnels that Rogers’ customers can.

The news comes nearly a month after Rogers, which owns the network’s infrastructure, announced 5G availability at all subway stations.

Rogers turned on 5G services at select stations and tunnels for TTC riders back in October after a long back and forth with competing providers that led the federal government to get involved.

Ottawa ruled that all subway riders must have cellular activity by October 3rd, including riders using services from Bell and Telus.

So far, Rogers has been the first to roll out changes expanding service availability on the underground transit system. A Bell spokesperson told MobileSyrup that any future changes will align with Rogers.

“Going forward, our customers can expect access at the same time as Rogers’ customers whenever a new station or tunnel is added to the TTC network,” the spokesperson said.

The news comes days before Ottawa’s December 20th deadline for the companies to negotiate long-term agreements.

“We stepped up to bring 5G to Toronto’s subway system and committed from the start to work with other carriers to join the network on reasonable commercial terms. We’re pleased that we’ve reached commercial agreements,” a Rogers spokesperson said in a statement.

