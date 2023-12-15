OnePlus marks 10th anniversary with OnePlus 12 global launch announcement

OnePlus has released a video to mark its tenth anniversary, featuring its founders reminiscing about the company’s fruitful journey. The video also reveals the launch date of the OnePlus 12 series, the latest flagship devices from OnePlus that are set to debut on January 23rd, 2024.

The series will consist of two devices, the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R, with the former powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the latter with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The OnePlus 12 will also sport a 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera, which offers a new 64-megapoxel 3x periscope lens for zoom, alongside a new ‘Flowy Emerald’ colourway.

The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, will be the first OnePlus R series device to be available outside of India and China, expanding the affordable, performance-oriented line’s availability. Specs available online suggest that the device will sport a 6.74-inch display with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both of the new devices are set to be released at the company’s ‘OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief’ launch, which will take place at 9am ET on January 23rd, 2024. More information regarding how you can tune into the event will follow soon.

The OnePlus 12 first launched in China on December 5th.

Image credit: OnePlus

Source: OnePlus