Win a copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition for Xbox with MobileSyrup

Baldur’s Gate 3, The Game Awards 2023 Game of the Year winner, is now on Xbox Series X/S. The Larian Studios role-playing title is amazing, and most members of the MobileSyruy love it. Because of that, we’re giving away a Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition code for Xbox Series X/S.

The $102.99 Deluxe Edition includes the Base Game, a Bard song pack, an exclusive die, paintings from Rivellon, an Adventurer’s Pouch, the digital soundtrack and an art book alongside digital character sheets. Further, you’ll get an item pack from the world of Divinity: Original Sin, Larian’s other game series.

This contest runs from December 13th to December 21st, with the winner being chosen on December 22nd, making it the perfect gift for a loved one.

Image credit: Larian