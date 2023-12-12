Koodo now has unlimited data, 5G speed boost perks

It looks like Telus-owned Koodo is finally getting on the unlimited data train.

According to the provider’s website, unlimited data is now a ‘Pick Your Perk‘ option. However, the perk works like the unlimited data offerings from other Canadian providers. That means Koodo customers who take the perk get access to the data bucket they pay for at whatever capped speed Koodo offers (e.g. 100Mbps for 4G plans and 250Mbps for 5G plans). Once customers go over that amount, instead of losing data access and having to pay more for additional data, Koodo throttles their speed to a maximum of 512Kbps. Customers can continue using data at the reduced speed.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Koodo to find out how new the unlimited data option is.

Unfortunately, the new unlimited data perk is limited to only one of Koodo’s plans at the moment: the $60/mo 60GB 5G plan. Customers can’t add the perk to any of the other plans.

There’s also a 5G ‘speed boost’ perk that’s only available on the $60/60GB plan. It’s unclear if this is new (I haven’t seen it before, at least). It’s worth noting that when Koodo launched 5G plans, it removed a speed boost perk that was available for 4G plans. It’s just another example of carriers artificially limiting 4G plans to push customers to more expensive 5G options.

Interestingly, last month, Koodo accidentally offered some customers a $55/mo 80GB 5G plan with unlimited data, but later retracted the unlimited portion, saying it was “put in error.” However, it now seems like foreshadowing more than an error.

You can view Koodo’s perk options here.