This week’s top tech news: GTA VI, GameStop, and Gemini AI

Jonathan Lamont
Dec 8, 20233:51 PM EST 0 comments

This week had a ton of news, from Google’ launching its GPT-4 competitor, Gemini, to the GTA VI trailer finally dropping. Fortnite launched a new Lego variant, and the Competition Bureau is looking into Rogers’ ‘Infinite’ plans.

 

Welcome back to Antenna. It's been quite a week in Canadian tech despite being a 'calm' before the inevitable storm of Boxing Day deals. Here's what you need to know this week:

Big gaming news! Rockstar finally dropped a GTA VI trailer after multiple leaks. In other news, Fortnite is getting the Lego treatment, and it looks surprisingly good.

In Canadian telecom news, Rogers expanded 5G to several regions in eastern Ontario. Meanwhile, the Competition Bureau is looking into Rogers' 'Infinite' plans for not actually being infinite.

🤖 Finally, Google unveiled its GPT-4 competitor, Gemini. The new foundational model will power several experiences, though Canadians won't have access to some of them. Notably, a version of the model design to run on-device, Gemini Nano, is rolling out to the Pixel 8 Pro, and that will be accessible in Canada.
 
 
Lego Fortnite is a brilliant mix of Minecraft and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
I'm normally not a fan of survival crafting experiences, but this Fortnite-Lego collaboration quickly won me over.

Even thieves don’t want Android phones
GameStop rumoured to end its current loyalty program in Canada
Telecom news this week
 
 
   
Rogers expands 5G to 15 regions in eastern Ontario as part of Cell Gap Project
Fido, Virgin, Koodo launch new 50GB plans
Competition Bureau probing Rogers’ ‘Infinite’ plans, carrier ordered to produce documents
Rockstar drops GTA VI trailer early following several leaks
Vice City is back 🦩
 
 
 
Google’s Gemini multimodal AI model remains out of reach for Canada
Google unveiled its GPT-4 competitor Gemini this week. The new foundation model now powers some Google experiences and will come to more in the following weeks and months. Gemini is behind big improvements to Bard (which isn't available in Canada) and is now on the Pixel 8 Pro, powering some new features (which will be available in Canada).
Walmart Canada to invest $1 billion in store modernization
Walmart Canada will also launch a "store of the future" concept in Mississauga, Ontario, which will showcase the latest innovations in retail technology.
Sonos reveals its upcoming holiday discounts
Begun, the Boxing Day deals have.
 
 
 
 
