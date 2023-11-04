Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ [Oct. 30-Nov. 5]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Asteroid City

Original theatrical release date: June 16th, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 3rd, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

A Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

Asteroid City was written and directed by Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and features an ensemble cast that includes Jason Schwartzman (Darjeeling Limited), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton) and Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad).

Invincible (Season 2) [Prime Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 2nd, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Animated superhero

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

After his father’s betrayal, Mark struggles to rebuild his life amid new apocalyptic threats.

Invincible is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic series of the same name and features the voices of Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta).

Apple TV+

Fingernails [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: November 3rd, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi romance

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

Controversial new technology “proves” that Anna and Ryan have found true love, but she’s still not sure.

Fingernails was written and directed by Christos Nikou (Apples) and stars Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Luke Wilson (That ’70s Show) and Ottawa’s Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek).

It’s worth noting that the movie was shot in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.

Crave

Love Island Games

Crave release date: November 1st, 2023

Genre: Dating

Runtime: 17 episodes (around one hour each)

The first-ever spin-off of Love Island brings together fan-favourite Islanders from previous iterations of the series for a second shot at love.

Maya James returns as host while Iain Stirling returns as narrator.

This week in Crave news: Letterkenny‘s upcoming 12th season is confirmed to be its last.

Disney+

Behind the Attraction (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: November 1st, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (38 to 50 minutes each)

Learn about the creation of Disney theme park attractions like EPCOT, Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones Adventure.

Quiz Lady [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: November 3rd, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

A game show-obsessed woman must team up with her chaotic sister to pay off their mother’s gambling debts.

Quiz Lady was directed by Jessica Yu (Grey’s Anatomy) and stars Awkwafina (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), Ottawa’s Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) and Tony Hale (Arrested Development).

Netflix

All The Light We Cannot See [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 2nd, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Four episodes (51 to 63 minutes each)

At the height of World War II, a blind French girl and a German soldier cross paths.

Based on Anthony Doerr’s novel of the same name, All The Light We Cannot See was developed by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and stars Aria Mia Loberti (debut role), Louis Hofmann (Dark), Lars Eidinger (Personal Shopper), Hugh Laurie (House) and Mark Ruffalo (The Kids Are Alright).

It’s worth noting that Montreal’s Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) produced and directed the series.

Nyad [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 3rd, 2023

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Runtime: 2 hours

A 60-year-old athlete sets out to achieve a lifelong dream: a 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida.

Based on Diana Nyad’s Find a Way autobiography, Nyad was directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo) and stars Annette Bening (The Kids Are Alright), Jodie Foster (The Silence of the Lambs) and Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon).

Sly [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 3rd, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

This documentary looks at the life and career of actor, writer and director Sylvester Stallone (Rocky).

Besides Stallone himself, the documentary also features interviews with the likes of Talia Shire (Rocky), Quentin Tarantino (Pulp Fiction) and Henry Winkler (Happy Days).

Paramount+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada release date: November 5th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Western

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Producer Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone) latest Western is all about the first black U.S. marshall, Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves was created by Chad Feehan (Ray Donovan) and stars David Oyelowo (Selma), Dennis Quaid (The Right Stuff), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant) and Lauren E. Banks (City on a Hill). It’s worth noting that St. John’s, New Brunswick’s Donald Sutherland (Ordinary People) also appears in a recurring role.

