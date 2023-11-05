Has Disney+’s password-sharing crackdown affected you? [Poll]

Following in the steps of the streaming giant Netflix, Disney+ has started password-sharing crackdowns in Canada.

The crackdowns started on November 1st when the streaming service updated its Subscriber Agreement. The company has added the following language to its subscriber agreement:

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. ‘Household’ means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.

That said, it’s unclear how seriously Disney+ plans to take its crackdown on password sharing. Will some subscribers fall through the cracks?

It’s worth noting that if you’re in Quebec, the crackdown won’t hit until your next billing cycle. This means if your billing cycle starts October 31st, you’re good for a whole other year.

With this in mind, our question this week is if you’ve been affected by the Disney+ password-sharing crackdown. Let us know in the poll below: