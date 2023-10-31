Samsung is reportedly making Google’s 2024 Tensor chipset

Google’s well-known Tensor processor looks to be in the process of being built.

Reports from the Samsung Foundry in South Korea have received a contract to fabricate the Tensor G4 processor. The chipset will be used in the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 3.

The Tensor G4 will be built on a 4nm process, which offers improved performance compared to last year’s Tensor G3. Samsung is supposed to be creating these with the SF4P process, which previous devices launched by the South Korean company have used. The Tensor G4 is expected to have a Cortex-X4 CPU, the Immortalis-G715 GPU, and Cortex A720 and Cortex A520 CPU cores. However, Samsung and Google have yet to confirm this.

Previous rumours indicate that Google will create its own process for its 2024 line of devices, however, this was delayed, unfortunately. Now, it’s expected Google won’t reveal its device until 2025.

Source: SamMobile, Android Police