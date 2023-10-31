Telus and FLO partner to enhance EV charging network reliability

National carrier Telus is partnering up with Quebec City-based electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator FLO to support the latter’s development of critical infrastructure and help drive the adoption of EVs.

The company has about 23 percent of the Canadian EV charging market share and already owns more than 90,000 charging stations across North America, mostly in Canada.

“FLO will leverage TELUS’ dedicated IoT network solutions and connectivity platforms in FLO public and commercial Level 2 and Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) across North America,” reads Telus’ press release.

Telus’ technology will work to enhance charger reliability and uptime and increase operational efficiency by providing real-time visibility on at least 60,000 FLO chargers in Canada and the U.S.

“FLO is focused on providing EV drivers the best charging experience,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. “TELUS will help FLO advance this mission by providing critical support to keep our chargers communicating with our network and maintaining FLO’s leading uptime of more than 98 per cent. We are thrilled that TELUS is supporting FLO in our work to help usher in a zero-emissions transportation future.” Telus, on the other hand, says that its network is 99.99 percent reliable.

This comes soon after FLO received a $220 million CIB loan commitment to build over 2,000 “ultra-fast” charging ports in public places in the next four years, with its primary focus being the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Read more about it here.

Source: Telus