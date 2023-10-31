Ubisoft to end online services for 10 older games in January 2024

Ubisoft will shut down online services for 10 of its older games on January 25th, 2024.

This includes several entries in the Assassin’s Creed series, as well as one Ghost Recon title. The full list is as follows:

Assassin’s Creed 2 — Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood — Mac

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD — PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Revelations — PC

Ghost Recon Future Soldier — PC

Heroes of Might and Magic 6 — PC

NCSI — PC

Splinter Cell: Conviction — Xbox 360

R.U.S.E. — PC

Trials Evolution — PC

Without their online functionality, these games will lose support for online multiplayer, as well as the ability to link Ubisoft accounts and receive rewards through the Ubisoft Connect service.

“Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly, however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated,” wrote Ubisoft in a blog post.

Of course, Ubisoft is far from the only company that ends online support for older products. In recent weeks, we also saw Nintendo confirm plans to do the same with its Wii U and 3DS platforms next April.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft