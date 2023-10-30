Amazon Canada marks 10 years of Prime with record-breaking delivery speeds

Amazon Prime launched in Canada in 2013. Ten years later, the e-retailer has released data that shows how quickly Prime has grown and how the giant achieved its fastest and most expansive delivery speeds ever in 2023.

Prime members can enjoy free one-day Delivery on more than 20 million items across Canada, with no minimum purchase required.

Available in over 4,500 cities and towns across Canada, Amazon has delivered more than 205 million units to Canada Prime members the same or the next day in 2023, which is over seven times the number of units delivered at those speeds by this point in 2019.

Amazon, which has been criticized for poor factory working conditions, also highlighted its commitment to the safety and health of its employees. It said that faster delivery does not mean faster work for its employees. The company said that it has reduced its recordable injury rate worldwide by nearly 24 percent from 2019 to 2022, has invested over $1 billion in safety initiatives since 2019, and uses advanced technology and processes to optimize efficiency and safety in factories.

Elsewhere, some of the most popular items ordered by Prime customers in Canada with One-Day delivery this year include tech items like:

Source: Amazon