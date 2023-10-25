Virgin Plus adds $45/40GB 4G LTE plan to its lineup

Bell-owned Virgin Plus added a $45/40GB 4G LTE plan to its roster.

The plan is listed as costing $50/mo with a $5/mo credit for 24 months to bring it down to $45. Along with the 40GB of 4G LTE data with a maximum speed of up to 150Mbps, the plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting and unlimited international texting from Canada to other regions. The plan also restricts video streaming quality to 480p.

Virgin’s $45/40GB plan is only available for new activations and only for bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers.

The plan joins Virgin’s other 4G BYOP options, including $39/10GB and $45/30GB. Arguably, there’s no reason to get the $45/30GB plan as long as the 40GB plan also costs $45/mo.

You can check out the plans here.