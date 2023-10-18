Pluto TV expands its content in Canada with MTV and Comedy Central channels

Los Angeles, California-based Pluto TV launched in Canada late last year. Since then, several new channels have made their way to the free service.

Now, the service has announced the launch of eight new channels in Canada, featuring content from MTV and Comedy Central.

Here are all the new channels available on Pluto TV:

Comedy Central on Pluto TV

Comedy Central Pluto TV

Comedy Central Animation

Comedy Central Stand-Up

MTV on Pluto TV

MTV Reality

MTV Dating

The Challenge

Catfish

Ridiculousness

Further, the streamer says that the 2023 MTV EMAs on Sunday, November 5th, will be available to stream on Pluto TV. More details will be announced soon.

Pluto TV is free and, as a tradeoff, includes ads. The service is available now at pluto.tv and via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and through mobile apps in the App Store and Google Play.

Image credit: Pluto TV

Source: Pluto TV