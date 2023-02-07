Pluto TV expands in Canada through partnership with Blue Ant Media

Pluto TV viewers in Canada now have access to four new channels thanks to a partnership with Blue Ant Media.

Blue Ant is an international producer, distributor, and channel operator. It’s also MobileSyrup‘s parent company.

The new channels include HauntTV, Crimetime, HistoryTime and Homeful.

“Blue Ant Media is a leader in producing captivating stories for audiences everywhere and we’re so pleased to partner with them to bring hundreds of hours of new content and channels to Pluto TV in Canada,” Katrina Kowalski, vice president of content at Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada, said.

Pluto TV is a FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service and launched in Canada on December 1st, 2022. The expansion with Blue Ant means Canadian users have access to 120 free channels.

Sign up doesn’t require registration. Pluto TV is available online or through the app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Pluto TV

Disclaimer: MobileSyrup is a division of Blue Ant Media.