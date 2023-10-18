Apple’s rumoured AirTag 2 won’t arrive until 2025

The long-rumoured 2nd-Gen version of Apple’s AirTag Bluetooth tracker won’t arrive until 2025, according to often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo says mass production of the AirTag 2 won’t start until 2025, a delay from its initial Q4 2024 or early 2025 launch. This means we might not see the 2nd-Gen version of the Bluetooth tracker until late or mid-2025.

Prediction update: The mass production schedule for AirTag 2 has been postponed to 2025. https://t.co/TF2uSuSEvX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 18, 2023

Regarding new features, Kuo says the AirTag 2 is part of Apple’s plan to build a spatial computing ecosystem that includes its Vision Pro virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset and likely other products like the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9.

That said, exactly how the AirTag 2 fits into this ecosystem is unclear. In fact, there are very few rumours about the AirTag’s successor. The new version of the tracker will likely feature improved range and, possibly, the same 2nd-Gen Ultra Wideband chip included in the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: MacRumors