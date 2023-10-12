Trade in any device and get $300 off a OnePlus Open pre-order

The OnePlus Open is set to launch on October 19th, and it looks like there’s a chance to win the upcoming foldable for free. The launch event starts at 10am ET/7am PT, and the teaser showcases a glimpse of the device alongside its iconic ‘Alert Slider.’

In Canada, you can subscribe to learn more about the OnePlus Open and unlock a $60 credit and a chance to win a free OnePlus Open. The more subscribers, the more chance of winning as OnePlus will start giving away more Opens. After 20,000 subscribers, OnePlus will give away four devices, and after 30,000, the company will give away six devices.

The handset is available for pre-order starting on October 19th. If you trade in any device in any condition, the company will give you $300 off the device. However, if you trade in a device on the eligible device list that is in working condition, you can get up to $1,000 off the handset.

Pre-orders will also come with a free Buds Pro 2 limited edition pair and save 60 percent on Instant Replacement services.

Source: OnePlus