Kia’s EV5 SUV EV is coming to Canada but not the U.S.

Kia is on a roll with its electric vehicle (EV) designs.

Taking a page from the EV9’s unique aesthetic, the carmaker’s new EV5 is eye-catching with its unique front headlights and angular aesthetic. What’s most notable about the SUV’s recent full reveal is Kia confirmed that the car is coming to Canada and not the United States, according to Autoblog. The publication was first told at Kia’s EV Day that the EV5 would be released in “North America” before following up and learning this refers to only Canada and Mexico.

This is likely because two-row midsize crossovers like the EV5 don’t sell well in the United States. Instead, the EV9 is poised to be Kia’s big seller south of the Canadian border.

The unique-looking EV is built on the same E-GMP platform as Kia’s EV6 and Hyundai’s Ioniq 5. While the EV9’s specs will differ in each market, the China-based version includes Level 3 autonomy, 530km range, a 64kWh battery and a 160kW motor (the Canadian version will likely feature similar specs). There’s also a long-range variant that can hit 720km on a single charge and an AWD iteration that can reach 650km.

The inside of the car features a pair of sprawling 12.3-inch displays alongside an additional 5-inch screen for climate control functionality.

Alongside the EV5, Kia also revealed the EV3 and EV4, two concept cars with ambitiously low starting price tags ($35,000 USD roughly $47,917 CAD). The EV3 appears to feature a design similar to the EV5/EV9, while the EV3 is an Ioniq 6-like sedan.

The price of the EV3, EV4 and EV5 will be in the range of $35,000 – $50,000 USD (about $41,000 – 68,440 CAD). The EV9 will be released in China later this year before making its way to other regions.

On the other hand, the EV3 and the EV4 are currently just in the concept stage. It’s unclear when or if the vehicles will actually be released.

Image credit: Kia

Source: Kia Via: Engadget