Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 spoilers swing online ahead of Oct. 20 launch

This is your friendly neighbourhood tech blog warning you that spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are out there. A little over 10 days from release, fans are encouraged to put up their online blockers.

While we at MobileSyrup won’t detail any of what’s out there, we can verify that many of the spoilers are story-based. Across all of the teams at Insomniac Games, the studio has been working hard on the next installment of the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. It’s a shame that info like this is leaking ahead of its October 20th release on PlayStation 5.

Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar is also reminding players to be cautious when navigating social platforms, forums, and subreddits.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is, of course, PlayStation’s marquee game for its console this fall. It’s no doubt going to be a financial success, given the history of the franchise. 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 3.3 million units within the first three days of launch. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, on the other hand, sold over 660 million units digitally on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in its first month. The Marvel’s Spider-Man series has sold over 33 million units as of May 2022.

Whether you’re navigating X (formally Twitter), Reddit, or TikTok, be cautious. Narrative-heavy games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 deserve to be experienced fresh. It’s been a long three-year wait, you don’t want to ruin it in the final hour.

Moreover, do your best to not spoil the game for others upon release. Let players experience the game on their own and reserve story spoilers for down the road.

Image credit: Insomniac Games

Source: @bryanintihar