This touchscreen iMac prototype from 1999 is a fascinating piece of tech

An in-depth video of a touchscreen iMac prototype has been released online by YouTube content creator Michael MJD.



Today, touchscreen computers are fairly common, especially in the Windows world. In 1999, they were more commonly seen in sci-fi films. However, a company called Elo developed and sold touchscreen models of the iMac G3. These unique computers were developed as kiosk machines and sold though Apple’s Value Added Reseller program.

Michael MJD obtained access to one of the devices and released a thorough video highlighting its functionality. Unlike touch devices used today, the touchscreen iMac G3 uses a touch-on-tube interface. This utilizes surface acoustic waves instead of a traditional overlay. When a user touches the screen, the acoustic waves are disrupted, allowing the device to pinpoint where the screen was touched.

The video also covers the technical specs, which were pretty impressive given the year it was produced. Michael MJD also gave a brief history lesson on the device. One interesting fact is that other companies like MicroTouch sold similar products, with a suggested list price of $2,085 USD (roughly $2,832.99 CAD) at the time.

Touchscreen for iMac never took off in the same way touch functionality really set in with the iPhone. Over the years, Apple has continuously provided touch support on iPad and Apple Watch as well. Touch support did make its way to MacBook with the now-defunct Touch Bar. However, when it comes to Mac, both former CEO Steve Jobs and former chief of design Jony Ive were both against the idea.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman does claim that a 2025 MacBook Pro could become the first MacBook with a touchscreen. This OLED display could be outfitted with touch functionality, opening up the possibility of more Mac products adopting the technology.

Image credit: Michael MJD

Source: Michael MJD Via: The Verge