Valve may soon release a Steam Deck refresh

Valve may soon launch an updated Steam Deck model.

As spotted by Valve leaker Brad Lynch, Valve put through a South Korean certification for a new Steam Deck iteration on August 13th. It specifically lists “Steam Deck” and has a new “1030” model number.

Interestingly, this new model would boast a Wi-Fi card capable of the 6E (6Ghz) spectrum. For context, the current Steam Deck sports a Wi-Fi 5 module. In other words, the new Steam Deck could have significantly improved download speeds. The updated Wi-Fi module would also support Bluetooth 5.2 versus the 5.0 version on the current Deck.

Given the certification, it’s safe to say a Steam Deck refresh is on the way, and likely soon, at that. This also wouldn’t contradict recent comments from Valve that a Steam Deck successor won’t come for at least a few years, as this Model 1030 would appear to only offer minor improvements but otherwise be fundamentally the same as the existing handheld gaming PC.

It’s worth noting that recent rumours also suggest that Valve might also be working on a standalone VR headset, which would, hopefully, be a more affordable way for people who haven’t played the critically-acclaimed Half-Life Alyx to access the game without a beefy PC.

In the meantime, though, Valve recently began selling refurbished Steam Decks in Canada.

Via: Dexterto